Arafat: Awami League govt believes in balanced and sustainable development

  • ‘Sheikh Hasina's govt gives importance to sustainable development’
  • ‘Positive aspects of technology will advance the human civilization’
File image of State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 May 2024, 10:57 PM

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said on Friday that the Awami League government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, believes in balanced and sustainable development.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day international conference on leadership, technology and trends Infocom Dhaka 2024 at a city hotel in Dhaka.
  
Speaking as the chief guest, Arafat said no development can be helpful for mankind, if it is not sustainable. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government give importance to sustainable development, he added.

"We do not merely believe in development but believe in balanced and sustainable development. To this end, Bangladesh has done better than many countries in most of the indicators in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals announced by the United Nations," he said.

This proves how much importance the Sheikh Hasina's government gives to sustainable development, he said.

The state minister said technology is rapidly changeable but the thing is that whether the changing technology is contributing to positive development in the society or not.

"This is considerable whether it improves the people's lifestyle or cause harm to them. We are now greatly dependent on technology. So the risks posed by technology have become an issue of really big concern for us," he said.

He further said these risks put the collective existence of human society at stake. 

"But we finally do believe that the positive aspects of technology will advance the human civilization," he added.

Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat
