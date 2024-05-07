PM: Evaluate economic prospect before taking dev projects

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to assess economic possibilities and benefit first before taking any development project.

"Before taking any development project with huge investment, we should first think that how many people will be benefited by the project and what will be its economic prospect," she said.

The premier said this while witnessing the outline of a program of the Roads and Highways Department to help build Smart Bangladesh by 2041 at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital this morning.

She said: "We have to make the development of our country in such a way that our ability could increase and dependency on others could decrease".

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the premier witnessed the outline.

Sheikh Hasina also gave necessary instructions and asked all concerned to attach priority on avoiding unnecessary expenses and accomplish the projects at the quickest possible time.

She said, "You have to consider that how much the country will be developed in case of taking projects".

The premier said the countrymen are getting the benefit as some infrastructural development has taken place quickly.

She said her government is running the state with a target.

After coming to power in 1996, her government's first priority was to ensure food and nutrition security for the people, she continued.

"We have successfully ensured the food security with increasing food production through research," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said her government had announced Vision-2021 and successfully implemented it achieving recognition of a developing nation.

"Now, our target is to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and Smart country by 2041. We have been working to implement the vision," she said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present