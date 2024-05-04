DSTP reduces river pollution, increasing biodiversity

The Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant (DSTP) has been operating at full capacity since its inauguration last year, processing approximately 500 million litres of sewage daily.

As a result, nearby water bodies such as the Balu and Shitalakshya rivers, as well as the Ghazaria Canal adjacent to the refinery, are experiencing reduced contamination levels.

This restoration of equilibrium in the ecosystem has led to a rise in biodiversity due to the diminished presence of odors and hazardous materials in the water.

Implemented by HydroChina Corporation under the supervision of Dhaka Wasa, the DSTP was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on July 13, 2023.

Dhaka Wasa is currently managing the operation and maintenance of the STP with assistance from a Chinese technical team.

Recently, Dhaka Wasa and Hydro China Corporation jointly organized an Open Day to showcase the various technologies and benefits of sewage treatment at the DSTP.

High-profile figures such as Zhang Xiaoliang, vice president of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman, chief engineer of Dhaka Wasa, former project director Engr Md Mohsin Ali Mia, Deputy Project Director Momtazur Rahman, Project Manager Ren Ruike, and other officials from Dhaka Wasa and Hydro China Corporation were present at the event.

According to Dhaka Wasa officials, as part of the master plan, preparations have been made to construct four more modern sewage treatment plants in Narayanganj's Pagla, Dhaka's Rayer Bazar, Mirpur, and Uttara by 2030.

Implementation of this plan is expected to significantly reduce river pollution and increase water supply by treating river water.

Momtazur Rahman, the deputy project director, said that sewage treatment has already begun to reduce river contamination, resulting in several advantages. For example, at the phase-1 and phase-2 intake points of the Sayedabad water treatment plant, pollution levels in the Shitalakshya River have decreased, leading to a 60% reduction in the amount of chemicals required for water purification.

"The stench that was there earlier in Ghazaria canal, Balu and Shitalakshya rivers has reduced a lot," said Momtazur Rahman.

Mohsin Ali Mia, former project director of DSTP, said: “Now we see fishing in these canals and rivers, which was not seen before. This is because the ammonia levels in the water we tested were greatly reduced. Ammonia is a harmful substance that destroys biodiversity.”

Furthermore, officials mentioned that approximately 40 tons of ash are produced daily by burning the sludge generated from sewage treatment, which is being utilized as raw material for cement factories. Research is underway to determine whether this ash can also be used as fertilizer.

The Dasherkandi plant has the capacity to treat 20-25% of the 2,000 million liters of waste generated in Dhaka city daily. The project, covering acres of land and costing Tk3,482 crore, received funding from various sources, including the government, Dhaka Wasa, and the Exim Bank of China.

The Chinese-funded project started on July 1, 2018. As per project outline, a sewage lifting station on the west side of Rampura bridge, 5km trunk sewage line from Rampura to Aftabnagar and Dasherkandi plant and the main refinery at Dasherkandi have been constructed.

Shohel Mamun is a freelance journalist