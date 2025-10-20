Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rampura bus robbery: 8 arrested, wedding gold worth Tk 20L recovered

One of the accused, claiming to be a journalist, also stole the victim’s ATM card and password, withdrawing Tk 11,000 before fleeing

Police arrested eight people and recovered gold jewelry worth around Tk20 lakh following a bus robbery in Dhaka’s Rampura on Monday, October 20, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 10:29 PM

Police have arrested eight people and recovered gold jeweler worth around Tk 20 lakh following a bus robbery in Dhaka’s Rampura. 

A private-sector employee was returning home from Dhaka airport with his sister’s wedding jeweler sent by his Dubai-based brother when the attack occurred.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman, on Sunday afternoon, 18–20 unidentified men stopped the bus south of Rampura TV Centre, assaulted the victim, and forcibly took him in an auto-rickshaw to an under-construction building in the Ulon area of Hatirjheel police station. At gunpoint, they threatened his life and snatched the gold and his travel bag.

One of the accused, claiming to be a journalist, also stole the victim’s ATM card and password, withdrawing Tk 11,000 before fleeing.

Following the incident, the victim, Md Suman Mia, filed a case at Hatirjheel police station. Police later raided the suspects’ hideout at around 4:45am on Monday and recovered 99.99 grams of gold—including two necklaces and nine rings—and Tk6,000 cash.

The arrested were identified as Md Monir Hossain Shimul 35, Shakil alias Shakib 21, Md Rakibul Hasan 20, Md Arif 26, Md Ahsanullah Miraj 36, Md Shawon Molla 19, Md Monir Hossain 39 and Md Suman Mia 36.

DMP said the suspects were active members of an inter-district robbery gang that had been carrying out organized robberies across Dhaka and other districts. Legal action was underway.

