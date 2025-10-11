ICT to hear crimes against humanity case against Hasina Sunday

The argument in the case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others on charges of crimes against humanity will begin at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday.

After completion of the argument, this case would be ready for judgment, ICT sources said on Saturday.

Three-member court of the ICT-1 led by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, on Wednesday, fixed the date for arguments after completion of the depositions of the last prosecution witness and investigation officer (IO) of the case, Md Alamgir.

Of the total 54 prosecution witnesses, members of the martyred families, including the father of martyred Abu Sayed, convener of the National Citizen Party, Nahid Islam, and daily Amar Desh Editor Dr Mahmudur Rahman, gave their depositions before the tribunal.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam and prosecutors Mizanul Islam and Gazi MH Tamim moved for the state in this case, while the state-appointed lawyer Advocate Amir Hossain moved for fugitive accused Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Besides, Advocate Zayed Bin Amjad moved for another accused, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who gave a confessional statement and became a state approver.

The ICT-1 on July 10 last framed charges of the case for their alleged involvement in crimes against humanity during last year’s July-August uprising.

Excepting the case, two more cases are also pending before the tribunal against Sheikh Hasina for her involvement in killing and enforced disappearances during her 15 and a half years rule and a massacre at a rally of Hefazat-e-Islam in the city’s Motijheel Shapla Chattar.

Two separate tribunals have been trying the allegations of crimes against humanity against Sheikh Hasina, her government, the party’s top leaders, and a section of government officials loyal to her after the fall of her government on August 5 last year.