Tajul: A party can’t be punished like a person, but legal action is possible

'If investigations are needed against other involved parties, the agency will act accordingly'

 

File Image of Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 04:09 PM

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Mohammad Tajul Islam, has confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched against the Awami League as a political entity over allegations of involvement in crimes against humanity.

Speaking to journalists at the tribunal premises on Tuesday, Tajul Islam said that the investigation process, which had been underway informally, has now entered an official phase.

“Investigating officers have been appointed and will complete the probe soon. Based on their findings, appropriate legal action will be taken against the Awami League as a party,” he said.

Responding to questions about anticipated developments, the chief prosecutor noted that several investigation reports are expected to be submitted within the week.

Addressing the legal framework for penalizing political organizations, Tajul Islam clarified that while a party cannot be punished in the same manner as an individual, the law provides for specific measures.

“These include banning the party, initiating legal proceedings, or issuing directives concerning its leaders and activists,” he explained.

He further added that the current investigation is focused solely on the Awami League, but if evidence emerges implicating other parties, the agency will expand its inquiry accordingly.

Topics:

Awami LeagueInternational Crimes Tribunal
