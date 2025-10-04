Tajbir Hasan, a key figure in the Haltrip scandal, has been arrested

After being on the run for a long time, Tajbir Hasan, one of the main perpetrators of the Haltrip scandal and the managing director of the company, has returned to the country and been arrested.

He was detained late Friday night and was handed over to the Airport Police Station by intelligence agency officials around noon on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Anisur Rahman, the duty officer at the Airport Police Station, confirmed this information to Bangla Tribune. He said: “Tajbir Hasan is currently in police custody. We are preparing to send him to court.”

It is known that this close associate of PK Halder entered Bangladesh on September 24 using a Turkish passport.

Haltrip suddenly disappeared in 2020 after taking hundreds of crores of taka from customers, causing significant losses to numerous passengers and travel agencies.

Although he fled the country in January 2020, Mohammad Tajbir Hasan obtained citizenship of at least two countries (Turkey and Vanuatu).

Additionally, several sources claim he holds Maltese residency and a Spanish Golden Visa.