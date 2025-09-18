Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rampura student shooting: Ex-DMP commissioner Habib, 4 others indicted

A  police officer fired six rounds at Amir, causing him to fall from the third floor oft he building 

Amir Hossain fell amid a clash between two groups on July 19 while returning from Jumma prayers. Pursued by police into an under-construction building, Amir jumped from the third floor but was left hanging from a rod as police opened fire. A police official reportedly fired six rounds at his legs before leaving the scene. File photo
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 06:31 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday framed charges against five individuals, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, over crimes against humanity linked to the Rampura student shooting that left Amir Hossain critically injured and two others dead.

The tribunal scheduled October 16 for the prosecution to deliver its opening statement.

A three-member bench of ICT-1, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, issued the order. Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim represented the prosecution, while lawyer Sarwar Jahan appeared for former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chanchal Chandra Sarkar, who pleaded not guilty. 

The tribunal rejected Chanchal’s bail plea and ordered the trial to proceed against all five accused.

Earlier, on August 7, Prosecutor Faruk Ahmed formally submitted the charges, accompanied by Prosecutor Saimum Reza Talukder. On August 10, the tribunal took formal cognizance of the case and directed that the arrested former ASI Chanchal be produced in court. Arrest warrants were also issued against the four-absconding accused.

According to reports, on July 19, 2024, Amir Hossain was returning to his aunt’s residence in Dhaka after work at a hotel in Rampura. Spotting police and Border Guard vehicles on the Banasree-Meradia road, he climbed onto the roof of an under-construction four-storey building in an attempt to escape. A police officer fired six rounds at him, causing him to fall from the third floor. Passersby rescued him and he was first taken to a hospital in Banasree before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for prolonged treatment.

On the same day, Nadim and Maya Islam were killed by police gunfire in Rampura’s Banasree area. Six-year-old Basit Khan Musa, Maya Islam’s grandson, was also shot and, after receiving treatment in Singapore, remains unable to speak.

On January 26, former ASI Chanchal Sarkar, identified as the officer who shot Amir Hossain, was arrested in Dighinala, Khagrachhari, by a team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police led by International Crimes Tribunal Prosecutor Tanvir Hasan Joha. Investigations were conducted against five individuals, including former ADC Rashed of DMP Motijheel division. On July 31, the investigation report was submitted to the chief prosecutor’s office.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)RampuraInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

Testimony in Ashulia body burning case continues for 2nd day

Ex-police officials to face trial over Rampura student shooting

Nahid Islam to testify against 3 including Hasina, Kamal

DMP commissioner calls for 'highest degree of neutrality' in upcoming election

‘Hasina, others to face ICT arguments soon in crimes against humanity case’

Ex-DIG Nahidul Islam arrested in Dhaka

Latest News

Media remains controlled in Bangladesh, says Nahid

Experts: Excessive concentration in Dhaka hampering economy by 10%

Israel seizes roof of Ibrahimi Mosque, Palestinians urge Unesco intervention

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink mutual defence pact

Dengue: Six more die, 647 hospitalized in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x