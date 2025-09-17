Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Testimony in Ashulia body burning case continues for 2nd day

New testimony was also recorded following the cross-examination

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 04:28 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 (ICT-2) on Wednesday continued hearing testimonies for the second consecutive day in the trial of 16 accused, including former lawmaker Saiful Islam, over crimes against humanity case committed in Ashulia during the 2024 July mass uprising.

The tribunal began taking testimony at 11am, with a three-member judicial panel led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of ICT-2. The other members of the panel are retired District and Sessions Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and District and Sessions Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

On the second day of hearings, the tribunal completed the cross-examination of Khalilur Rahman, father of Sajjad Hossain Sajal, who had begun testifying on the first day. New testimony was also recorded following the cross-examination. 

Prosecutor Saimum Reza Talukder appeared on behalf of the state, while defense lawyers cross-examined the witnesses.

Earlier, on Monday, Rezwanul Islam, brother of Shaheed As Sabur, and Khalilur Rahman testified before the tribunal. Their cross-examinations could not be completed on that day. On Sunday, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam presented the opening statement for the prosecution, outlining the charges and the gravity of the alleged crimes.

According to the prosecution, on August 5, 2024, during the height of the political unrest, six young men were allegedly shot dead by law enforcement personnel. Their bodies were then set on fire inside a police van in an attempt to destroy evidence. One of the victims, who was reportedly still alive at the time, was burned alive after petrol was poured on him.

The tribunal formally accepted the charges against the 16 accused on July 2 and framed the charges on August 21, marking the beginning of the trial.

A case was filed with the International Crimes Tribunal on September 11, 2024, accusing the 16 individuals of committing crimes against humanity in connection with the Ashulia incident. The trial is ongoing.

Topics:

AshuliaInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

Ex-police officials to face trial over Rampura student shooting

Youth’s body recovered with gunshot wound in Ashulia

Nahid Islam to testify against 3 including Hasina, Kamal

‘Hasina, others to face ICT arguments soon in crimes against humanity case’

Bodies of 3 family members, including woman and child, recovered in Ashulia

DMP bans rallies around CJ residence, justice complex, SC, ICT

Latest News

Liton hails bowlers, Rashid rues missed chances

New French Visa Centre opens at Gulshan

Israel says opening new route for Gazans fleeing embattled city

Solar interference may disrupt satellite TV, internet from Sept 29–Oct 6

Technical students end Satrasta blockade after 3hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x