Testimony in Ashulia body burning case continues for 2nd day

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 (ICT-2) on Wednesday continued hearing testimonies for the second consecutive day in the trial of 16 accused, including former lawmaker Saiful Islam, over crimes against humanity case committed in Ashulia during the 2024 July mass uprising.

The tribunal began taking testimony at 11am, with a three-member judicial panel led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of ICT-2. The other members of the panel are retired District and Sessions Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and District and Sessions Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

On the second day of hearings, the tribunal completed the cross-examination of Khalilur Rahman, father of Sajjad Hossain Sajal, who had begun testifying on the first day. New testimony was also recorded following the cross-examination.

Prosecutor Saimum Reza Talukder appeared on behalf of the state, while defense lawyers cross-examined the witnesses.

Earlier, on Monday, Rezwanul Islam, brother of Shaheed As Sabur, and Khalilur Rahman testified before the tribunal. Their cross-examinations could not be completed on that day. On Sunday, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam presented the opening statement for the prosecution, outlining the charges and the gravity of the alleged crimes.

According to the prosecution, on August 5, 2024, during the height of the political unrest, six young men were allegedly shot dead by law enforcement personnel. Their bodies were then set on fire inside a police van in an attempt to destroy evidence. One of the victims, who was reportedly still alive at the time, was burned alive after petrol was poured on him.

The tribunal formally accepted the charges against the 16 accused on July 2 and framed the charges on August 21, marking the beginning of the trial.

A case was filed with the International Crimes Tribunal on September 11, 2024, accusing the 16 individuals of committing crimes against humanity in connection with the Ashulia incident. The trial is ongoing.