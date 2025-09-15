Monday, September 15, 2025

‘Hasina, others to face ICT arguments soon in crimes against humanity case’

  • Says Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam
  • The ICT formally framed charges against all three accused on July 10
International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 06:28 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is set to begin arguments in the crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, following the testimonies of one or two more witnesses said Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said Monday.

Speaking during a break in the testimony of the 46th witness, Daily Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman and Tajul said they would appeal to the tribunal to conclude the witness examination after hearing from one or two more witnesses. They hoped arguments will start shortly after that.

The case, heard by a three-member bench led by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, formally framed charges against all three on July 10. Former IGP Mamun later pleaded guilty and became the 36th witness.

State-appointed lawyers represent the accused: Advocate Amir Hossain for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and Advocate Zayed Bin Amjad for Mamun.

Hasina is also facing two other ICT cases—one on enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during her tenure, and another over alleged mass killings at a Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar at Motijheel.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaAsaduzzaman Khan KamalInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
