Saturday, August 30, 2025

RAB arrests prisoner who escaped from Kashimpur on Aug 6 last year

The detained person, one of 203 escapees from the August 6 rebellion, has been handed over to the police

RAB-11 arrested a fugitive named Shaon, one of 203 prisoners who escaped from the jail on 6 August 2024 during a rebellion linked to anti-discrimination protests. Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 08:18 PM

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-11) arrested a fugitive escaped inmate from Kashimpur High Security Jail on Saturday dawn from Palash of Narsingdi.

The arrested fugitive is Shaon, son of Nahid Driver from Khalishkartek village in Palash upazila.

Shaon is one of 203 prisoners who escaped from the jail on 6 August 2024 during a rebellion linked to anti-discrimination protests.

“The arrest took place around 5am in the Khalishkartek area,” says Jewel Rana, Company Commander and Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police of RAB-11, in a press release.

The RAB has also informed that Shaon, facing multiple cases at Palash Police Station, has been hiding since the escape.

He has been handed over to the police after legal procedures.

 

Kashimpur Central JailRapid Action Battalion (RAB)
