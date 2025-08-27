Child rape on the rise: 300 cases reported in seven months

Till July this year, a report by Ain o Shalish Kendra (ASK) showed that 300 children were raped across the country, already surpassing last year’s total of 234.

This marks the first increase in child rape cases in a five-year period. In 2020, 1,018 children were reported raped. The figures then declined steadily to 774 in 2021, 561 in 2022, and 314 in 2023.

Attempted rapes have also risen, doubling to 129 cases so far this year compared with 66 in 2024. Additionally, 16 children have died after being raped or sexually assaulted, and another five committed suicides.

Abdulla Al Mamun, director of Child Protection and Child Rights Governance at Save the Children Bangladesh, told Dhaka Tribune: “One of the main reasons behind this is ongoing political instability. Various political issues have become the top priority for law enforcement agencies. At the same time, long-standing social bonds in many areas have been disrupted, especially after August 5.”

He added that changes in local power structures have created opportunities for criminals. “They are exploiting these gaps to commit various crimes,” Mamun said.

Mamun highlighted that children were particularly vulnerable because they cannot speak out or protest, while society at large is not always sensitive or responsible towards them. He identified this as a major factor behind the recent rise in child rape cases and warned that the situation could persist until after the elections. “Once a stable government is in place and law and order improve, we may see positive change,” he said.

Mamun emphasized that local administration, particularly at the upazila level, must take a more active role. “The community must remain united,” he said. “This issue cannot be solved instantly just by raising noise at the national level. Existing laws and their enforcement must be strengthened locally.”

He also advised parents to remain vigilant, ensure extra security for their children, and keep them away from risky areas.

Abu Ahmed Fajul Kabir, senior coordinator of Advocacy and Networking at ASK, told this correspondent: “When children become victims of human rights violations, it is not only a failure of law and justice but also a moral failure of the state and society.”

He described the current trend as extremely alarming and urged immediate action to protect children. “When children fall victim to rape and brutality, we must recognize that we have failed to provide a safe environment. The statistics this year are truly disturbing,” Kabir said.

He added that expectations that incidents would decrease after changes in governance have not materialized.