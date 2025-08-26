Tuesday, August 26, 2025

5 more testify in Hasina's crimes against humanity case

Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder adjourned Tuesday’s ICT-1 hearing till Monday

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 06:12 PM

Five new prosecution witnesses (PWs) on Tuesday testified at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 against three, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over their alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

The other two accused in the case are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

After the submission of the testimonies, the prosecution witnesses were cross-examined by Advocate Amir Hossain, state-appointed defence counsel for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Advocate Zayed Bin Amzad, counsel for Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who has become an approver in the case, was present during the hearing.

At the end of Tuesday's proceedings, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, chairman of the three-judge panel of the ICT-1, adjourned the hearing till Monday.

A total of 29 PWs were examined at the tribunal so far.

Earlier on June 17, ICT-1 published notices in two national dailies asking Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender by June 24. 

"As per Rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment) 2025, they are ordered to surrender at this tribunal on June 24, 2025. Otherwise, the trial will proceed in absentia under Section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973," the notice said.

The tribunal on June 16 directed the authorities to issue the notices after taking cognizance of the formal charges filed on June 1.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam informed the court that Hasina and Kamal were absconding, with intelligence reports suggesting they were in India.

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity and mass killings against Hasina, Kamal and Abdullah Al-Mamun, following the probe report filed by the ICT investigation agency on May 12.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaAsaduzzaman Khan KamalInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun
