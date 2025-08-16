Murder at Banani sheesha bar: Two accused on remand

A Dhaka Court has placed the main accused, Abdul Malek Munna, on a three-day remand and Maksudur Rahman Hamza on a one-day remand in the killing of Rahat Hossain Rabbi, 31, who was stabbed at a sheesha bar reportedly over a previous enmity in Dhaka’s Banani.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Israt Jennifer Jerin granted the remands on Saturday after the investigating officer, SI Amzad Sheikh of Banani police station, produced the two before the court and sought a 10-day remand.

Lawyers for the accused applied for bail and sought cancellation of the remand, while the public prosecutor supported the police plea.

Munna and Hamza were arrested by RAB from Comilla on Friday.

Around 5:30am Thursday, Rabbi was stabbed while descending the stairs of the “360 Degree” Sheesha Bar. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

CCTV footage showed three people surrounding Rabbi as he came down the stairs. One of them stabbed him while another struck him with an object. Rabbi stumbled backward toward the lift, as another attacker threw objects at him twice. Finally, one assailant stabbed him on the right elbow before leaving the scene.

Rabbi’s father, Robiul Awal, filed a case at Banani police station on Friday. So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case and sent to jail.