Thursday, July 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

CID freezes 13 bank accounts of man impersonating Khaleda's voice

A total of TK5.03 crore has been temporarily seized from these accounts

File image of Begum Khaleda Zia. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 05:28 PM

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has frozen 13 bank accounts belonging to a man named Motalles Hossain, who allegedly impersonated Khaleda Zia's voice, as well as introduced himself as her liaison officer to fraudulently extort money.

A total of TK5.03 crore has been temporarily seized from these accounts.

The information was disclosed in a press release sent on Thursday, by CID’s Special Superintendent of Police (Media) Jasim Uddin Khan.

The release stated that, based on CID’s investigation reports, documents, and a review of the bank accounts, suspicious transactions amounting to approximately TK26.84 crore were found in the accounts of Motalles Hossain and institutions connected to him.

CID is currently reviewing his immovable assets and financial activities to determine any links to money laundering or illegally acquired wealth.

The statement added that CID is continuing its efforts to collect information from victims of the fraud and to identify other suspects involved in the organized scheme.

Topics:

Khaleda ZiaCriminal Investigation Department (CID)Extortion
Read More

Nearly 3L recovered from rented flat of ex-ADSM leader Riyad

Cheques worth 2.25C recovered from ex-ADSM leader Riyad's house

No extortionist will be spared, warns home adviser

Extortion accused Razzak's sudden wealth raises eyebrows in Noakhali village

Extortion in Gulshan: 3 ex-leaders of ADSM among 4 placed on remand

All ADSM units except central committee suspended

Latest News

Worker killed, another injured as boarding bridge tyre explodes at Sylhet airport

City Bank’s half yearly profit increases

Banglalink, bKash for stronger connections, data connectivity and enterprise ICT solution

Guardian holds workshops to equip employees for changing times, consistent service

Maxcrete becomes SE Asia’s 1st Leed-certified AAC block, panel manufacturer

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x