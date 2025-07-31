CID freezes 13 bank accounts of man impersonating Khaleda's voice

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has frozen 13 bank accounts belonging to a man named Motalles Hossain, who allegedly impersonated Khaleda Zia's voice, as well as introduced himself as her liaison officer to fraudulently extort money.

A total of TK5.03 crore has been temporarily seized from these accounts.

The information was disclosed in a press release sent on Thursday, by CID’s Special Superintendent of Police (Media) Jasim Uddin Khan.

The release stated that, based on CID’s investigation reports, documents, and a review of the bank accounts, suspicious transactions amounting to approximately TK26.84 crore were found in the accounts of Motalles Hossain and institutions connected to him.

CID is currently reviewing his immovable assets and financial activities to determine any links to money laundering or illegally acquired wealth.

The statement added that CID is continuing its efforts to collect information from victims of the fraud and to identify other suspects involved in the organized scheme.