ICT to decide on Abu Sayed murder indictments on Aug 6

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 on Wednesday concluded the hearings to frame charges in the case over the killing of Shaheed Abu Sayed, a student at Begum Rokeya University, in July 2024 uprising in Rangpur and set for its decision on August 6.

After hearing the prosecution and the accused, a three-member panel, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, set the time after conducting the proceedings.

Out of the six accused in the case, three stood for hearings on Wednesday.

Lawyers Azizur Rahman Dulu stood for the accused Sujan Chandra, lawyer Aminul Gani Tito represented for former Begum Rokeya University proctor Shariful Islam and lawyer Salah Uddin Reagan stood for Imran Chowdhury Akash.

Four state-appointed lawyers representing the 24 fugitive defendants in this case and lawyers representing the detained defendants argued in the two-day hearing.

Earlier, Chief Prosecutor Mohammed Tajul Islam held a hearing seeking the framing of charges in this case.

Earlier, the tribunal took cognizance of the formal charges against 30 people in the crimes against humanity in Shaheed Abu Sayed murder case on June 30.