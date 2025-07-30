Thursday, July 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ICT to decide on Abu Sayed murder indictments on Aug 6

Out of the six accused in the case, three stood for hearings on Wednesday

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 11:22 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 on Wednesday concluded the hearings to frame charges in the case over the killing of Shaheed Abu Sayed, a student at Begum Rokeya University, in July 2024 uprising in Rangpur and set for its decision on August 6.

After hearing the prosecution and the accused, a three-member panel, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, set the time after conducting the proceedings. 

Out of the six accused in the case, three stood for hearings on Wednesday.

Lawyers Azizur Rahman Dulu stood for the accused Sujan Chandra, lawyer Aminul Gani Tito represented for former Begum Rokeya University proctor Shariful Islam and lawyer Salah Uddin Reagan stood for Imran Chowdhury Akash.

Four state-appointed lawyers representing the 24 fugitive defendants in this case and lawyers representing the detained defendants argued in the two-day hearing.

Earlier, Chief Prosecutor Mohammed Tajul Islam held a hearing seeking the framing of charges in this case.

Earlier, the tribunal took cognizance of the formal charges against 30 people in the crimes against humanity in Shaheed Abu Sayed murder case on June 30.

Topics:

RangpurInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Abu Sayed
Read More

Five arrested over Rangpur violence

Abu Sayed murder: Charge-framing hearing against 30 accused Monday

Teen arrested in Rangpur over Prophet remarks; homes vandalized

Protesters plant paddy seedlings on busy Rangpur road

Man killed in tanker blast in Rangpur, 20 injured

Asif Nazrul: Interim govt to ensure globally acceptable July massacre trial

Latest News

July 31: March for justice, social media restored

Naima Karim's VR film competing in Venice

Ducsu draft voter list published; Over 39,000 eligible to vote

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025: Crime syndicates rake in $150bn annually

Salahuddin: July Charter a social contract, no party to break this agreement

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x