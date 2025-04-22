Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Police deny claims of Sagar-Runi case documents being burnt in DB custody

Sagar-Runi murder case investigation time has been extended by another six months

File image of murdered journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Nahar Runi. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 05:04 PM

Police have said the claim that the documents regarding the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi were burnt under Detective Branch (DB) custody is not true.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the Media and Public Relations Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said this on Tuesday.

“The investigation time into the Sagar-Runi murder case has been extended by another six months. Some media reported that the case documents were burnt, which is incorrect,” he said.

The police officer said it was not stated in court that these documents were destroyed in a fire.

Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rouf said that due to the transfer of most DB officers, locating the old documents is time-consuming.

“For this reason, while the state requested nine months, the counsel of the plaintiff suggested three months. Subsequently, the court granted six months for investigation,” he added.

Additional Attorney General Arshad Rauf said: “I never said any such thing. The documents of the Sagar-Runi murder case were not burnt. I said that this is an old case.”

Earlier, various media outlets reported that the state had informed the High Court that the documents of the Sagar-Runi murder case held by the DB were destroyed in a fire.

Sagar, a news editor at private television channel Maasranga TV, and Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were murdered in their rented apartment in Dhaka’s West Rajabazar on February 11, 2012.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Sagar-Runi Murder Case
