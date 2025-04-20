8 sued over killing of Primeasia University student

A murder case has been filed against eight people over the death of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student of Primeasia University, who was stabbed during a clash on the university campus in Banani on Saturday.

Parvez’s brother Humayun Kabir filed the case at Banani police station on Sunday, naming students Mahathi, Meherab, and Abuzar Giffari from the LLB and English departments, along with five others as accused.

Sub-Inspector (SI) AKM Moinuddin of Banani police station confirmed the matter, saying an investigation is underway. All the accused are students of the university, and efforts are ongoing to arrest them.

Earlier, a clash broke out between students of the English and Textile Engineering departments at Primeasia University’s Banani campus around 4pm on Saturday.

Following the altercation, some students from the English department attacked Parvez with a sharp weapon, critically injuring him. He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim’s body is currently kept at the Kurmitola General Hospital morgue.

University Proctor Mosharraf Hossain described the incident as "unfortunate."

According to Textile department students, the clash reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute involving a female student.

Parvez was a student of the Textile Engineering Department and hailed from Mymensingh.