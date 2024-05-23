Arrest warrants issued against Adam Tamizi, and 4 others in Tangail

A Tangail court has issued arrest warrants against Adam Tamizi Haque, chairman of Haque Group, his two wives, and two others in a case filed over dishonour of two cheques.

Tangail Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Mahmudul Mohsin issued the arrest warrants on Thursday.

The four other accused are Tamizi’s wife Liza Akhtar Haque, director of Haque Food Industries Limited, another wife Nusrat Akhtar Haque, also the deputy commercial director of Haque Food Industries Limited, GM (Finance and Accounts) Md Rezaul Karim and Senior GM (BD & Logistics) Mushfaqur Rahman.

Advocate MA Malek Adnan, the plaintiff's lawyer, said that the company had business with KBC Agro Products (Pvt.) Ltd, a member of Dhaka's Mahbub Group of Industries. Haque Food owes Tk19.45 lakh to KBC Agro. The defendants issued two checks to KBC Agro in payment of the due amount. But the cheques were dishonoured by the bank.

On December 7, 2023, Imran Hossain, manager of recovery at KBC Agro, filed a case against five people, including Tamizi.

The judge took cognizance of the matter and summoned the accused before it. As the accused did not appear in court yesterday, the judge issued arrest warrants against them. The next hearing in the case will be held on August 21.

On December 9, 2023, Adam Tamizi was detained by law enforcers from his Gulshan residence. Later, he was shown arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act in the capital's Dakshinkhan police station. He was released on April 5.