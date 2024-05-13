BGB Chief: No separatist group will get away with criminal activities

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui on Monday said no separatist group will get away with criminal activities in Bangladesh. As long as the activities of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) continue, the joint operations will persist.

“At the government's directive, various forces are currently conducting a joint operation to eradicate KNF members,” he said to journalists after inspecting various border areas in the Thanchi and Ruma upazilas of Bandarban on Monday.

He said: “No one could escape after committing criminal activities like bank robberies against an independent nation. Moreover, the Bawm community does not support the criminal activities of the KNF. Allegations of propaganda against the innocent Bawm community on social media are completely baseless.”

He further said the purpose of his visit was to inspect the joint force operation and to advise and motivate the BGB members taking part in it.

“A new base camp has been established in Bolipara, and all members of the BGB are on alert to prevent KNF members from fleeing across the border in various border areas,” he said.

On April 2 and April 3, KNF members committed robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank respectively in the districts of Ruma and Thanchi.

Five cases were filed with Ruma police station in connection with the robbery of Sonali Bank, kidnapping of manager, attack on the mosque and theft of police weapons on April 2.

Later on April 3, robbery incidents took place at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank of Thanchi Upazila. Four cases were filed in this connection.

After that joint forces started the operation to arrest the accused.

In this incident, 82 people were arrested in nine cases and brought before the court.

Later, they were sent to jail.