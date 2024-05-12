Detectives bust gang for digitally supplying answers to recruitment exam questions

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has arrested seven members of a gang that used to utilize sophisticated digital devices to leak questions of various recruitment examinations and provide answers.

The digital devices would remain hidden in the undergarments of candidates and a small ball connected to them would be placed in their ears, Detective Branch chief Harunor Rashid told reporters at his office on Mintu Road in the capital on Sunday.

On the other hand, another team would work outside to solve the questions in about just 10 minutes and give them to the candidates through the device.

The arrestees are Md Jewel Khan, 40, Md Russell, 30, Md Mahmudul Hasan Shakeel, 39, Md Abdur Rahman, 38, Md Ariful Islam, 35, Md Azharul Islam, 29, and Md Masum Howladar, 25.

The DB chief said they were arrested on Saturday. Ten state-of-the-art digital electronic spy devices with GSM facilities, seven mobile phones, 10 SIM cards and one pocket router were seized from them.

The gang made a lot of money by leaking the questions of various job recruitment exams and providing the answers to these questions through digital devices, he added.

Messages of the accused on WhatsApp and Messenger revealed that the gang members committed offences in the recruitment exams for various jobs, including primary assistant teachers (Phase III).

The DB chief also said: “Jewel Khan is the mastermind of the ring. He procured and delivered devices, collected questionnaires, recruited solution team members and coordinated with others. Rasel, Mahmudul Hasan Shakil and Abdur Rahman used to find candidates and deliver the digital electronic spy devices to them as well as teach them in detail how to use the devices.”

“Ariful Islam used to take pictures of the question papers after the examinations started and forward them to other members of the ring. The solution team would quickly solve the questions and deliver it to the designated candidates,” he added.

The officer also said there are cases against them in different police stations. The operation to arrest the absconding members of the gang continues.