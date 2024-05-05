Sunday, May 05, 2024

DB questions Milton Samadder's wife

  • Three-four bank accounts of Milton have been found
  • Milton arrested on May 1
Milton Samadder and his wife Mitu Halder. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 May 2024, 03:15 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) has called Mitu Halder, wife of arrested Milton Samadder, chairman of “Child and Old Age Care” shelter, for questioning.

She went to the DB office Sunday noon and was interrogated by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) Manas Kumar Poddar, Intelligence Division, Mirpur region, confirmed the information.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) chief Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid said: “Milton Samadder is in remand. He is being questioned about the allegations against him. Milton's wife is called to the DB office on Sunday regarding various irregularities and corruption in her shelter. We will also interrogate his wife.”

Commenting that Milton Samaddar has “turned into a psycho” after beating his father and left the village for Dhaka, the DB chief said: “Milton is being interrogated on how he became successful, how he become a so-called peddler of humanity, his source of wealth, how he used to convince the poor people to go to his shelter and the reasons behind the violence perpetrated in torture cells against them.”

He also said how Milton used to earn money using social media will also be identified and who helped him will be interrogated.

“Three-four bank accounts of Milton have been found. Investigation is going on to find who used to send money to those accounts,” he added.

Earlier on the night of May 1, Detective Branch-Mirpur Division arrested Milton Samadder in a raid in the Mirpur area of ​​the capital.

Later in the night, three cases were filed against him at Mirpur Model police station on various charges.

The court granted remand of Milton for three days when he was handed over to the court in those cases.

