DB detains Milton Samadder

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday detained Milton Samadder, chairman of the charity organization Child and Old Age Care, from Mirpur area in the capital.

He was detained around 7:30pm.

DMP's Detective Branch (DB) chief Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid confirmed the matter to the media in the evening.

The DB chief said: "Milton Samadder has been detained. A case is being filed against him.”

He did not provide any details regarding the case.

However, the DB chief said he would brief the media on the matter at 8:30pm.

As per the information provided on the organization's website, Child and Old Age Care is a charity organization that offers refuge to vulnerable, ill, destitute, senior, and differently-abled kids living on the streets.

On April 25, a national daily published a report on him alleging embezzlement of donations and fraudulence.

Samadder faced widespread criticism on social media after the report.

However, Milton has denied the allegations in several posts on social media.