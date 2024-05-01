Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DB detains Milton Samadder

  • 'A case is being filed against him'
  • DB chief to reveal details at a press briefing 
A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police detains Milton Samadder from Mirpur area in Dhaka on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2024, 09:16 PM

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday detained Milton Samadder, chairman of the charity organization Child and Old Age Care, from Mirpur area in the capital. 

He was detained around 7:30pm. 

DMP's Detective Branch (DB) chief Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid confirmed the matter to the media in the evening. 

The DB chief said: "Milton Samadder has been detained. A case is being filed against him.” 

He did not provide any details regarding the case.

However, the DB chief said he would brief the media on the matter at 8:30pm.

As per the information provided on the organization's website, Child and Old Age Care is a charity organization that offers refuge to vulnerable, ill, destitute, senior, and differently-abled kids living on the streets. 

On April 25, a national daily published a report on him alleging embezzlement of donations and fraudulence.

Samadder faced widespread criticism on social media after the report. 

However, Milton has denied the allegations in several posts on social media.

According to media reports, Milton has so far received three awards from the government for his humanitarian work.

Topics:

Detain
Read More

Two detained over Bandarban bank heists

RAB raids multiple Dhaka hospitals, detains 30 brokers

Child dies during circumcision, two doctors held

RAB detains 20 vendors for overcharging customers

Mirza Fakhrul's wife hopes for his safe return after interrogation

Jamaat-Shibir's showdown in Motijheel, 2 held

Latest News

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

National Parliament goes into second session Thursday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x