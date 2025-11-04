Supreme Court elevates over 300 judges to district judge posts

The Full Court of the Supreme Court has approved the promotion of more than 300 subordinate court judges across the country to the position of district judge.

The decision was made at a Full Court meeting held on Tuesday, attended by judges from the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court. The session, presided over by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, lasted from 3pm to 5pm.

Over 20 agenda items were discussed during the meeting. However, due to time constraints, no decision was reached regarding the approval of the Supreme Court’s annual calendar.

It had been reported that the General Committee (GA Committee) had been tasked with deciding whether District Judge Kamrunnahar, who lost her judicial authority after granting bail to an accused in a reentry case despite a prohibition by the Appellate Division, will have her powers restored.

Earlier, on November 1, Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed had scheduled the Full Court meeting with participation from all judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions.

The meeting also reviewed other important issues, including the transfer and promotion of judges, as well as the administration of judicial and departmental matters within the judiciary.