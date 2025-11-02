Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

HC questions legality of two-year limit on filing child marriage cases

'Victims of child marriage are often very young and mentally vulnerable, making it difficult for them to file complaints immediately'

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 05:42 PM

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the legal bar on taking cognizance of child marriage offences after a two-year limitation period should not be declared unconstitutional.

The court also questioned why such a restriction should not be deemed contrary to justice.

The rule was issued to the secretaries of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, asking them to respond.

Following a primary hearing on the writ petition, the High Court bench of Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Naima Haider issued the rule on Sunday.

Advocate Ishrat Hasan argued for the petitioner, assisted by Advocate Tanzila Rahman.

Earlier, Advocate Ishrat Hasan filed a writ petition challenging the legality of Section 18 of the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2017.

Section 18 of the Act states that no complaint regarding a child marriage may be taken into cognizance by the court after two years of its occurrence.

Speaking on the matter, Advocate Ishrat Hasan said: “Victims of child marriage are often very young and mentally vulnerable, making it difficult for them to file complaints immediately. When they reach adulthood and seek justice, Section 18 prevents them from doing so. This goes against the state’s constitutional obligation to ensure justice. It is a legal barrier that, in practice, protects offenders and deprives victims. It violates Articles 27, 31, and 32 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law and the right to justice.”

Topics:

Child Marriage
Read More

At 2% decline, child marriage could take 200 years to end

Child marriage in Bangladesh: One in two girls still wed before 18

Child marriage persists in 10 districts of Khulna

Swechhasebak Dal leader arrested over Bogra autorickshaw driver’s murder

MJF urges immediate protection for family of Magura rape and murder victim

Forced into marriage, Patuakhali teen dreams of job post-studies

Latest News

Ekushey book fair to be held after national polls

Tarique Rahman thanks EC for giving voting rights to expatriates

Gaza children gradually return to school after two years of war

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

EC reviewing registration of political parties, decision expected this week

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x