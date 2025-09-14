Child marriage in Bangladesh: One in two girls still wed before 18

Half of all girls in Bangladesh are married before the age of 18, underscoring the country’s ongoing struggle to end child marriage despite gradual progress and stronger legal measures.

According to several organizations, Bangladesh ranks eighth in the world for the highest number of child marriages and holds the top position in Asia.

According to Unicef, more than half of Bangladeshi women aged 20–24 were married before the age of 18. Globally, an estimated 12 million girls are married every year, and Bangladesh accounts for a significant share of that number.

However, child marriage in Bangladesh has shown a gradual decline between 2020 and July 2025, though the rate temporarily increased during the Covid pandemic.

It's estimated that 53% of women aged 20–24 were married before the age of 18 in 2020, according to Unicef and Plan International surveys (data referenced in multiple reports; Plan International – Child Marriage)

The figure rose to 55% in 2022, before beginning a gradual decline of about 1% each year through 2025. At present, the rate is projected at 50.5% according to Unicef Child Marriage Evidence Profile: Bangladesh, 2025.

While the overall trend is a little positive, child marriage still affects one in every two girls in Bangladesh. Experts stress that more consistent efforts, such as keeping girls in school, empowering families economically, and ensuring strict legal enforcement are essential to reduce the rate further.

Experts explain that school closures, financial hardship in families, and persistent social norms during the pandemic contributed to the rise. However, once schools reopened and awareness programs resumed, along with stricter enforcement of the Child Marriage Restraint Act, the numbers began to decline.

Momtaz Sultana, assistant professor at the Department of Psychology, University of Dhaka, told Dhaka Tribune: “Before 18, a girl’s body and mind are not fully developed. Early marriage can cause pregnancy complications and childbirth problems. It can even lead to maternal or infant death.”

“Many girls drop out of school after marriage. This limits their education and job opportunities. They also lose decision-making power. Family pressure and social stigma make life harder. Isolation increases mental stress and lowers confidence,” she added.

Sultana remarked that, to prevent child marriage, communities should raise awareness about the dangers of child marriage, ensure girls stay in school, and authorities must strictly enforce the law to protect them.

Lawyer Md Imarat Hossain told Dhaka Tribune: “Although the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017 is in effect in Bangladesh to prevent child marriage, there is a high risk of misuse of its ‘special circumstances’ clause. Guardians sometimes marry off their underage daughters with court approval, which goes against the main purpose of the law.”

“The law should not remain just on paper. Local authorities and law enforcement must take stricter action to stop child marriages,” he added.

Selina Akhter, research executive at Juristico, told Dhaka Tribune: “Various initiatives have already been taken to prevent child marriage, such as empowering women, increasing girls’ education, and raising awareness among parents and society about its harmful effects.”

She also emphasized some important measures, such as ensuring girls’ education especially in rural areas, guaranteeing women’s safety in families and public spaces, changing social attitudes, informing parents and communities about the negative impacts, running awareness campaigns through government, NGOs, and media, and strictly enforcing existing laws and punishments.

In cases of attempted child marriage, anyone can call the National Emergency Helpline 999, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs’ hotline 10921, or the Department of Women Affairs’ hotline 109. Upon receiving a complaint, the local administration and police are required to take immediate action.

Notably, Bangladesh replaced the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929, with the 2017 Act to prevent child marriage. Adults arranging or taking part in child marriage can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to Tk1 lakh. Minors may face up to one month detention or a fine up to Tk50,000.

Parents or guardians who allow or fail to stop it can get up to two and half years in prison or a fine of up to Tk50,000. The law also covers marriage registration, license cancellation, and false complaints, which must be filed within two years.