Full court meeting of Supreme Court called for Tuesday

The full court meeting will address key issues, including lower court judges’ transfers, promotions

File Image, High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 06:38 PM

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed has called a full court meeting of the Supreme Court, to be attended by all judges of the Appellate and High Court divisions.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 3pm in the Supreme Court conference room.

The information was announced in a notice signed on Saturday by Md Asif Iqbal, additional registrar (administration and justice) of the Supreme Court.

According to Supreme Court sources, the full court meeting will decide on several important matters, including the transfers and promotions of lower court judges.

Notably, full court meetings discuss multiple agendas, including how the administrative functions of the judiciary are managed.

Bangladesh Supreme CourtBangladesh High Court Division
