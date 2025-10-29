7 to die in double murder case in Khulna

A Khulna court on Tuesday sentenced seven youths to death for killing Parvez Hawlader and Suprana Saha in the city's Daulatpur Paabla area on January 3, 2009.

Khulna Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-1 Judge Sumi Ahmed delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon, also fining each of the convicts Tk50,000.

The condemned convicts are Tuhin, Imamul Kabir Jibon alias Shabe Kadir, Raj, Shahid Shahriar Mithun, Tushar Gazi, Shoaib, and Shakil. Among them, Tuhin, Mithun, and Tushar were present during the verdict, while four others remain absconding, informed by state prosecutor Farhana Haque.

Two accused, Kuti and Shamim, were acquitted as charges against them were not proven, she added.

According to the prosecution, on the night of January 3, 2009, Parvez Hawlader was hacked and shot dead near Deyana Sabuj Sangha field in Sahapara. When Suprana Saha and her parents rushed to the scene, the assailants opened fire, leaving Suprana critically injured. She was declared dead at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

The next day, Parvez's father, Nizam Uddin, filed a case with Daulatpur Police Station naming seven people. Police later submitted a charge sheet against nine accused.