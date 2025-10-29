Travel ban imposed on Samira’s mother in Salman Shah murder case

Two days after a court barred two, including film star Salman Shah’s wife Samira Haque, from leaving the country, the same court on Wednesday imposed a travel ban on Samira’s mother, Latifa Haque Lusi, in a case filed over the actor’s alleged murder in 1996.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman passed the order, allowing a plea of the investigation officer.

The court on Monday imposed a travel ban on Samira Haque and actor Ashraful Haque alias Dawn, in the case.

Nearly 29 years after the death of Chowdhury Mohammad Shahriar (Emon), popularly known as Salman Shah, the case was lodged against 11 people at Ramna police station on October 21, 2025.

Salman Shah's maternal uncle Mohammad Alamgir filed the case under sections 302 and 34 of the Penal Code. The accused are: Samira Haque, Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Latifa Haque Lusi, Dawn, David, Zaved, Faruk, Ruby, A. Sattar, Saju and Rijvi Ahmed Farhad.

Earlier, on October 20, Dhaka's 6th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibn Haque directed the officer-in-charge of Ramna police station to treat the case filed over the “unnatural” death of Salman Shah as a murder case and submit a report accordingly.

The court, in its order, said the unnatural death case was cancelled and revoked by an order passed on October 31, 2021.

According to the case statement, on September 6, 1996, Salman Shah's mother, Nilufar Zaman Chowdhury (Neela Chowdhury), father (late) Kamar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, and younger son Shahraan Shah went to Salman's residence at New Eskaton to meet him.

After they arrived, Samira and a domestic aide named Abul informed them that Salman was sleeping. At that time, film producer Siddique had also gone to meet him. Hearing that Salman was asleep, his parents told Samira they would meet him on their way to Sylhet.



Later that day, production manager Selim called Kamar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury and said something had happened to Salman and urged them to go to his house immediately.

When Neela, her husband and their younger son reached the house, they found Salman lying motionless in his bedroom, while a few unknown women were rubbing oil on his hands and feet. In another room, Samira's relative Ruby — who ran the nearby Mayfair Beauty Parlour — was sitting.

At that moment, Salman's mother screamed and urged them to take her son to the hospital immediately. One of Samira's acquaintances reportedly shouted at her, saying: “You get out of my house.”

Salman's parents quickly took him to Holy Family Hospital, where they noticed rope marks on his neck and his face and legs turning blue. His mother insisted on taking him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Salman Shah dead upon arrival, saying he had died some time earlier.

Following the incident, Kamar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury initially filed an unnatural death case. The following year, on July 24, 1997, he filed a petition with the court, bringing murder allegations and seeking to register the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“As Salman's father — my brother-in-law — has passed away, I am pursuing the case on behalf of my sister under the power of attorney vested in me,” the complainant stated.