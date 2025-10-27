Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Travel ban issued against Samira, Don in Salman Shah murder case

Salman Shah’s body was discovered hanging from a fan at his residence in Dhaka’s Eskaton on September 6, 1996

Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 09:26 AM

A Dhaka court on Monday imposed a travel ban on late film superstar Salman Shah’s wife, Samira Haque, and film actor Ashraful Haque alias Don, in connection with a case filed over the actor’s alleged premeditated murder in 1996.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman passed the order following a plea filed by the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

The plea was submitted on Wednesday by the IO and Ramna police station Inspector Atiqul Alam Khandaker.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Salman Shah’s maternal uncle, Mohammad Alamgir Kumkum, lodged the case against 11 individuals with Ramna police station, nearly 29 years after the death of Chowdhury Mohammad Shahriar Emon, popularly known as Salman Shah. Samira Haque has been named as the main accused.

The other accused are Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Latifa Haque Lucy, Don, David, Zaved, Faruk, Ruby, A Sattar, Saju, and Rijvi Ahmed Farhad.

Salman Shah’s body was discovered hanging from a fan at his residence in Dhaka’s Eskaton on September 6, 1996.

Following a lengthy investigation, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had submitted a report concluding that the incident was a suicide.

Topics:

Salman Shah
Read More

Salman Shah case: Accused admits killing for Tk 12L, mother-in-law linked

Murder case filed against wife Samira, 10 others over Salman Shah's death

PBI to probe Salman Shah's death

Latest News

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x