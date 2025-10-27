Travel ban issued against Samira, Don in Salman Shah murder case

A Dhaka court on Monday imposed a travel ban on late film superstar Salman Shah’s wife, Samira Haque, and film actor Ashraful Haque alias Don, in connection with a case filed over the actor’s alleged premeditated murder in 1996.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman passed the order following a plea filed by the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

The plea was submitted on Wednesday by the IO and Ramna police station Inspector Atiqul Alam Khandaker.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Salman Shah’s maternal uncle, Mohammad Alamgir Kumkum, lodged the case against 11 individuals with Ramna police station, nearly 29 years after the death of Chowdhury Mohammad Shahriar Emon, popularly known as Salman Shah. Samira Haque has been named as the main accused.

The other accused are Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Latifa Haque Lucy, Don, David, Zaved, Faruk, Ruby, A Sattar, Saju, and Rijvi Ahmed Farhad.

Salman Shah’s body was discovered hanging from a fan at his residence in Dhaka’s Eskaton on September 6, 1996.

Following a lengthy investigation, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had submitted a report concluding that the incident was a suicide.