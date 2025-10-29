Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Metro rail accident: HC seeks explanation over Tk2C compensation to victim’s family

The court ordered an expert committee to probe metro rail safety, the cause of the accident, and submit a report within 30 days

File image of High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 01:31 PM

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the family of the man killed after a bearing pad from the metro rail fell on him should not be compensated with Tk2 crore.

The court also directed the formation of a committee of experts to investigate overall safety issues and the cause of the accident in the metro rail system, and to submit a report within 30 days.

The bench of Justice Fahmida Kader and Justice Asif Hasan issued the order on Wednesday after the primary hearing of the writ petition.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun and Advocate Tanvir Ahmed appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed seeking a directive to form a committee to assess the quality of the bearing pads used in the metro rail and all flyovers across the country.

The petition requested verification of whether the bearing pads installed in these structures meet required quality standards.

Another writ sought Tk2 crore in compensation for the family of the man who died after being hit by a fallen bearing pad from the metro rail.

Abul Kalam, a resident of Isharpati village in Naria upazila of Shariatpur, was killed when a bearing pad fell from the metro rail at Farmgate in Dhaka around 12:30pm on Sunday.

Topics:

Metro Railwrit petition
