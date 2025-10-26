High Court issues rule on bail of ex-chief justice Khairul Haque in 5 cases

The High Court has issued a rule asking why former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque should not be granted bail in five cases, including the one filed over the killing of Jubo Dal activist Abdul Kaiyum Ahad in the capital’s Jatrabari during the anti-discrimination student movement.

The respondents have been directed to submit their replies within two weeks.

The bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Saghir Hossain issued the rule on Sunday.

Earlier, on July 24, police arrested Khairul Haque from his residence in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi. He was later shown to be arrested in the case filed over the killing of Abdul Kaiyum Ahad in Jatrabari during the July movement.

He was also shown to be arrested in another case filed in Narayanganj over allegations of delivering unlawful verdicts and fabricating false judgments.

On August 25, 2024, Abdul Bari Bhuiyan, former president of the District Bar Association and general secretary of Fatullah Thana BNP, filed the case. Khairul Haque was later shown to be arrested in several other cases as well.

On August 11 this year, during the hearing of Khairul Haque’s bail and case dismissal petitions in the same Jatrabari murder case, chaos erupted in the courtroom as pro-Awami League and state counsels engaged in heated arguments and scuffles.