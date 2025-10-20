Monday, October 20, 2025

Former chief justice Khairul Haque seeks bail in 5 cases

The cases will be heard Monday by a bench led by Justice ASM Abdul Mobin

ABM Khairul Haque. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 12:48 PM

Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque has sought bail by filing a petition with the High Court in connection with five cases, including the murder case of Jubo Dal activist Abdul Kaiyum Ahad in Dhaka’s Jatrabari during the anti-discrimination student movement last year.

The cases are scheduled for hearing on Monday before a High Court bench led by Justice ASM Abdul Mobin.

On July 24, police arrested Khairul Haque from his residence in Dhanmondi and later showed him arrested in the case filed over the killing of Abdul Kaiyum Ahad during the July movement in Jatrabari.

He was also shown arrested in a case lodged in Narayanganj, accusing him of issuing unlawful verdicts and fabricating false rulings.

The Narayanganj case was filed on August 25, 2024, by Abdul Bari Bhuiyan, former president of the District Bar Association and general secretary of Fatullah Thana BNP.

Later, he was shown arrested in several other cases.

Earlier, on August 11, chaos erupted in the courtroom during the hearing of Khairul Haque’s bail and case dismissal petitions in connection with the July movement murder case, as pro-Awami lawyers and state counsels engaged in heated arguments and shoving inside the High Court premises.

