SC to hear state plea against HC's condemned cells ruling Oct 28

A three-member bench led by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury passed the order on Advocate Shishir Manir’s plea

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 01:32 PM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday fixed October 28 for hearing a state plea challenging a High Court judgment that barred keeping death-row convicts in solitary confinement until their sentences are finalized.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, passed the order following a plea filed by Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, counsel for the petitioners, in this connection.

The High Court on May 13, 2024, delivered the judgment, prohibiting the confinement of people convicted and sentenced to death in condemned cells until their death sentences are finalized through the disposal of all appeals.

The writ petition was filed in 2021 on behalf of three death-row convicts who were kept in condemned cells in Chittagong, Sylhet, and Comilla jails.

The High Court subsequently directed the authorities concerned to submit a written report on the facilities provided to 1,987 death-row convicts in various jails across the country and issued a rule on April 5, 2022.
 
Later, the High Court made the rule absolute in its final judgment.
 
Quoting the High Court verdict, Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir earlier said that convicts cannot be termed as death-row prisoners and kept in condemned cells until their sentences are finalized.
     
"A death-row convict can only be kept in solitary confinement when all their appeals, including mercy petitions, are disposed of and all official formalities are completed," he added.
 
The state later filed a petition seeking a stay on the High Court judgment. The Chamber Judge Court of the Appellate Division subsequently stayed the verdict, and the matter has now come before the regular bench of the apex court for hearing.

Supreme Court
