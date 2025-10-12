Sunday, October 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tajul: Hackers strike ICT chief prosecutor’s page in live telecast of Hasina’s trial

The page became disabled temporarily and was recovered a little later, he says

Photo: BSS
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 08:22 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam on Sunday said that the Facebook page of his office came under cyber attack while broadcasting the proceedings of the trial over the crimes against humanity case against three, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, live.

“The cyber attack occurred as the Facebook page--Office of Chief Prosecutor, International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh--was live broadcasting the prosecution arguments. The page became disabled temporarily and was recovered a little later,” Tajul said while talking to newsmen on Sunday noon.

The ICT chief prosecutor said the perpetrators and their collaborators do not want the world to know the brutality and the evidence the prosecution is presenting during the arguments. 

“That is why they launched this cyber attack on our Facebook page,” he added.

The prosecution presented their arguments in the case against fugitives Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who had earlier pleaded guilty and became an approver.

A total of 54 prosecution witnesses -- including the father of July martyr Abu Sayed, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and journalist Mahmudur Rahman-- testified in the case and were cross-examined by the defence lawyer.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaCyber AttackInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

ACC files case against Hasina, 16 others for toll scam

Chief prosecutor: Uprising was inevitable as Awami League turned 'monstrous'

Bangladesh Army takes 15 officers into custody

ICT to hear crimes against humanity case against Hasina Sunday

Tribunal adjourns hearing in Ashulia killing, body burning case till Wednesday

Tajul: Captives under enforced disappearance called by code name 'Monalisa'

Latest News

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb: Don't spread confusion over Data Protection law

ACC files case against Hasina, 16 others for toll scam

All Jamaat-Shibir men acquitted in RU Chhatra League activist Faruque murder case

Cabrera: Hamza is already one of the captains

At 2% decline, child marriage could take 200 years to end

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x