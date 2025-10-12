Tajul: Hackers strike ICT chief prosecutor’s page in live telecast of Hasina’s trial

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam on Sunday said that the Facebook page of his office came under cyber attack while broadcasting the proceedings of the trial over the crimes against humanity case against three, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, live.

“The cyber attack occurred as the Facebook page--Office of Chief Prosecutor, International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh--was live broadcasting the prosecution arguments. The page became disabled temporarily and was recovered a little later,” Tajul said while talking to newsmen on Sunday noon.

The ICT chief prosecutor said the perpetrators and their collaborators do not want the world to know the brutality and the evidence the prosecution is presenting during the arguments.

“That is why they launched this cyber attack on our Facebook page,” he added.

The prosecution presented their arguments in the case against fugitives Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who had earlier pleaded guilty and became an approver.

A total of 54 prosecution witnesses -- including the father of July martyr Abu Sayed, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and journalist Mahmudur Rahman-- testified in the case and were cross-examined by the defence lawyer.