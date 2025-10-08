Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ICT gets formal charge against 4 in case over Rampura massacre

The first tribunal is scheduled to hold a hearing on the formal charge later on Wednesday

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 01:55 PM

A formal charge was filed on Wednesday at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a case lodged over an alleged massacre in the city's Rampura area, where 28 people had been killed during the July-August Mass Uprising.

Prosecutor Faruk Ahammed, flanked by his colleagues, filed the formal charge at the office of the ICT Registrar on Wednesday morning.

Four people, including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Lieutenant Colonel Redwanul Islam, were made accused in the case.

The first tribunal is scheduled to hold a hearing on the formal charge later on Wednesday. 

Topics:

RampuraInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

War crimes tribunal opens inquiry into Awami League

ICT accused can't hold MP or govt post from now

Chief prosecutor: Investigation reports on major abduction cases to be submitted this week

Chief prosecutor: Formal investigation into Awami League trial to begin soon

ICT accepts charges against Inu over 2024 mass uprising

ICT records testimonies of over 50+ witnesses in Hasina case

Latest News

Sarjis: Crisis won't end without proper implementation of July Charter

Mirza Fakhrul meets EU ambassador

Adviser Fouzul stuck in 2hrs traffic jam during Dhaka-Sylhet highway inspection

JU: Dismissed Fazilatunnesa Hall staff continue protest for sixth day

Two siblings drown in Narail pond

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x