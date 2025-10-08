ICT gets formal charge against 4 in case over Rampura massacre

A formal charge was filed on Wednesday at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a case lodged over an alleged massacre in the city's Rampura area, where 28 people had been killed during the July-August Mass Uprising.

Prosecutor Faruk Ahammed, flanked by his colleagues, filed the formal charge at the office of the ICT Registrar on Wednesday morning.

Four people, including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Lieutenant Colonel Redwanul Islam, were made accused in the case.

The first tribunal is scheduled to hold a hearing on the formal charge later on Wednesday.