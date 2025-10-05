Court orders seizure of 6 flats linked to ex-land minister Saifuzzaman

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered the seizure of six flats in Chittagong owned by former land minister in the Awami League government, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and machinery belonging to eight companies linked to him.

The order came from Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz following a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Moshiur Rahman, ACC informed.

This is the latest in a series of asset seizures and account freezes in the graft investigation against the former minister.

On August 28, the court ordered the freezing of 120 bank accounts of Saifuzzaman and his associates.

Earlier, on July 9, it froze the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of 26 individuals connected to him, while the court froze shares worth Tk102.85 crore in 23 companies owned by Saifuzzaman and his family on March 9 and ordered the seizure of 957 bighas of land.

Earlier, on March 5, it froze 29 bank accounts that recorded transactions of Tk5.26 crore.

Last year, on October 7, the court also imposed a travel ban on Saifuzzaman and his wife, Rukmila Zaman, after the ACC alleged that the former minister laundered thousands of crores of taka abroad.

According to ACC findings, Saifuzzaman allegedly purchased 350 houses in the United Kingdom, 228 in the United Arab Emirates, nine in the United States, and other properties in several countries, alongside amassing significant illegal assets at home.