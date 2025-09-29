Court orders freezing of investments by Sikder's children in Thailand

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered the freezing of investments held in seven companies in Thailand under the names of three children of the late Zainul Haque Sikder, former chairman of National Bank.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz issued the order in response to an application from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), ACC's Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam said.

ACC Assistant Director Md Ashikur Rahman submitted the application on behalf of the commission, where the amount worth 35.3 crore Baht will be equivalent to Tk133 crore.

The application mentioned that the late Zainul Sikder, chairman of the Board of Directors of National Bank PLC, and members of his family and associates are anonymously accused of corruption, arbitrariness, embezzlement of public funds, illegal lending in exchange for bribes, and money laundering.

Two children of Zainul are Ron Haque Sikder and Rick Haque Sikder, while Parveen Haque Sikder is the daughter.

According to court documents, their investments are spread across seven Thai companies: KOI Restaurant Company Limited, Sikder Group Limited, Sikder Holdings Limited, R&R Restaurant Group Limited, Zirara Company Limited, JR Architects International Company Limited, and Sikder & Garrett Development Company Limited.

The application stated that a joint investigation team consisting of seven members has been formed to complete the investigation and ordered to submit a report on the "allegations related to the Sikder Group."

During the inquiry, it is known to reliable sources that the accused is trying to transfer their immovable and movable properties. If they can transfer within the process, the inquiry will be in danger, it also stated.

Such transfers could obstruct the investigation. In the interest of the government's authority to confiscate assets and ensure justice, it was necessary to seize the assets immediately, as the ACC mentioned in the application.