Judicial reforms reaffirmed in Barisal as year-long dialogue concludes

The final regional seminar on Judicial Independence and Efficiency concluded in Barisal on Thursday, capping a year-long nationwide dialogue led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed to advance Bangladesh’s judiciary reform roadmap.

The initiative, supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and development partners, has been instrumental in strengthening judicial independence, enhancing efficiency, and rebuilding public trust in the judiciary.

Organised by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh with UNDP support, the seminar brought together judges, legal practitioners, ambassadors, and international partners to reflect on achievements and chart the way forward.

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, speaking as chief guest, said reforms are beginning to restore people’s confidence in the judiciary. “With the Supreme Judicial Appointment Council now in place, judicial independence is no longer a distant aspiration — it is becoming a lived reality. These reforms are not technical adjustments; they are structural corrections to safeguard our constitution and restore people’s trust.”

Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Judge of the Appellate Division, reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to high standards: “We are committed to upholding the highest standards of judicial conduct and independence, so that justice is not only done, but seen to be done.”

Reflecting on the progress achieved, UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller noted: “At its first anniversary, the Chief Justice’s reform roadmap stands not just as a document, but as a widely supported manifesto for transformation. Its ongoing implementation is among the most significant achievements of the interim government’s reform agenda. The regional seminars have brought the roadmap’s goals to life, reinforcing their impact where it matters most: in the courtrooms across Bangladesh.”

Development partners also expressed strong support for Bangladesh’s reform journey.

European Union Ambassador Michael Miller stressed the need for simple and timely dispute resolution, saying: “As Bangladesh’s political partner and largest commercial market, the European Union attaches great importance to the country’s current journey. It is a journey towards a system where no individual or group stands above the law; where all citizens are equal before the law; where the exercise of power by the executive and the bureaucracy is transparent and accountable; and where due process is fully guaranteed.”

Swedish Ambassador Nicolas Weeks underlined the importance of a people-centred approach that empowers the most vulnerable. “The Chief Justice’s reform roadmap rightly highlights transparency and accountability as fundamentals of a strong judiciary. These values build public confidence, deter corruption, and strengthen institutional legitimacy.”

Norwegian Ambassador Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen observed that independence and efficiency reinforce each other in building public trust: “Judicial independence and efficiency are not competing goals; they reinforce each other. An independent judiciary inspires credibility, and an efficient judiciary earns trust, ensuring that justice is not only done but trusted by the people. By embracing innovation, learning from global best practices, and committing to continuous improvements, we can build a judiciary that delivers timely, clear, and equitable outcomes for all citizens.”

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke reiterated the UK’s readiness to share experience and best practices as Bangladesh advances on its ambitious reform path. “Strengthening judicial independence and efficiency sends a reassuring signal to the global business community. When courts are independent and able to resolve disputes swiftly and fairly, businesses are more confident to invest, which in turn will create jobs and foster innovation. The UK has long supported justice sector reform in Bangladesh and stands ready to share our experience as the country continues on its ambitious journey towards a justice system that is independent, efficient and trusted by citizens.”

As Bangladesh moves forward, reforms such as court user hotlines, transparent and fair appointment and disciplinary systems, court specializations, and enhanced media engagement promise a justice system that is not only independent and efficient but also trusted by all — making a real difference in the lives of millions.