ICT accepts charges against Inu over 2024 mass uprising

On Wednesday two phone call records of Hasanul Haq Inu with Sheikh Hasina were presented before the court

Jasad President Hasanul Haq Inu. Photo: BSS
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 04:52 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 (ICT) has formally accepted charges of crimes against humanity against Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) President Hasanul Haq Inu in connection with the July–August 2024 student-led uprising.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, issued a production warrant directing Inu to appear before the court on Monday.

The order was passed on Thursday following a hearing on the prosecution’s petition.

Prosecutor Md Mizanul Islam represented the state during the hearing, with other members of the prosecution team in attendance.

According to the investigation report submitted by the tribunal’s agency, seven people were killed and several others injured during the unrest in Kushtia.

The report forms the basis of the charges now accepted by the court.

Separately, two phone call recordings between Hasanul Haq Inu and ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—allegedly made during the uprising—were presented before International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Wednesday.

Topics:

Hasanul Haq InuInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
