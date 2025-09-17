Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
ICT adjourns Nahid testimony in case against Hasina

A total of 81 witnesses are set to testify

File image: Nahid Islam, the convener of National Citizen Party (NCP). Photo: AFP
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 07:19 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned until Thursday the testimony of National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam in the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and another accused over alleged crimes against humanity during the July–August anti-discrimination student movement.

The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, recorded part of Nahid’s deposition before adjourning.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and other prosecution members were present, while state-appointed counsel Md Amir Hossain represented Hasina and Kamal.

Earlier, the tribunal concluded the cross-examination of Mahmudur Rahman, editor of Daily Amar Desh.

On July 10, former inspector general of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, another accused, admitted responsibility for crimes against humanity during the July–August uprising. He pleaded guilty and expressed his willingness to testify as a state witness assisting the tribunal in uncovering the truth.

On the same day, the tribunal formally framed five charges of crimes against humanity against Hasina and the others accused, dismissing petitions seeking their discharge.

The formal charge documents extend to 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of references, 4,005 pages of seizures and documentary evidence, and 2,724 pages listing the martyrs. A total of 81 witnesses were expected to testify.

Topics:

Revolution 2024
