Inu, Noor appear before court virtually in July uprising cases

Nine individuals, including Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSoD) president Hasanul Haq Inu and former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor, on Tuesday appeared virtually before a Dhaka court in four cases linked to the July uprising.

They were produced via a virtual platform from Keraniganj and Kashimpur jails before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arifur Rahman. High Court Division judge Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury also joined the proceedings virtually and expressed satisfaction with the arrangement.

Additional Police Commissioner (ADC) of the Prosecution Division, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Main Uddin Chowdhury, confirmed the matter to BSS.

The accused appeared in four separate cases filed with Jatrabari, Paltan, Mirpur, and Hatir Jheel police stations in connection with the July uprising. The court formally took cognisance of their virtual appearances.

Other accused appearing virtually include former ICT Division state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palok, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism Mahbub Ali, former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, former state minister for Liberation Affairs Ministry AB Tajul Islam, former Jatrabari Police Station OC Abul Hasan, former OC Mazharul Islam, and constable Soaibur Rahman.