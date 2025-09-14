Ex-state minister Enamur Rahman arrested in new case

Former state minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman has been shown arrested in connection with the murder case of Tuhin Ahmed, who was killed during the July movement in Savar, Dhaka.

On Sunday, following a hearing, Senior Judicial Magistrate K M Mohiuddin of Dhaka court issued the order.

On February 1, the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Md Ashik Imam of Savar Model police station, filed an application to have the accused shown as arrested.

The court had scheduled the hearing for Sunday in the presence of the accused.

During the hearing, the police presented the accused from Keraniganj Jail.

The court approved the application to show him arrested and subsequently ordered that the accused be sent to jail, according to the investigating officer Md Ashik Imam.

According to the allegations in the case, on July 20 of last year, Tuhin Ahmed participated in the movement on the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka–Aricha Highway in front of RS Tower under Savar Model police station.

During the incident, the accused allegedly fired indiscriminately, and Tuhin was shot in the abdomen, falling onto the road.

He was admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on July 23.

Following the incident, the victim’s wife filed the case.

On January 26 of this year, Enamur Rahman was arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police from the Vatara area of the capital.

The following day, the CMM Court of Dhaka granted a six-day remand. He has been in custody since then.