ACC writes to IGP seeking Interpol red notice for Hasina, Joy

The court issued the warrant to locate Hasina, bring her back and ensure trial

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 02:15 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sent a letter to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, requesting that measures be taken to secure an Interpol red notice for the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

ACC Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter on Thursday afternoon.

The letter, signed by ACC Assistant Director and Investigating Officer Afnan Jannat Keya said that a court has already issued a warrant of arrest against Sheikh Hasina.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Sheikh Hasina had fled abroad.

In the interest of justice, the court issued the warrant to identify her location, bring her back to the country and ensure she faces due legal proceedings.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaAnti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Baharul Alam
