Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ex-state minister Murad faces arrest over defamatory remarks on Zia family

According to case sources, Murad made obscene and vulgar remarks about Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, and his daughter Zaima Rahman

Collage photo of former state minister Dr Murad Hasan and Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Jamalpur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 06:22 PM

A Jamalpur court has issued an arrest warrant against former state minister Dr Murad Hasan over a defamation case worth Tk10,000 crore, filed for making derogatory remarks against the Zia family, including former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and his daughter Zaima Rahman.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Romana Akter of Sarishabari Magistrate Court issued the arrest warrant against Murad and another accused on Monday.

According to case sources, while serving as state minister for information, Murad made obscene and vulgar remarks about Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, and Zaima Rahman on a talk show aired on a YouTube channel and a Facebook page. With alleged malicious intent, these false and offensive statements were said to have caused damages exceeding Tk10,000 crore to the Zia family and harmed the country’s image.

The case was filed by Lion Md Rumel Sarkar, vice president of the Jamalpur District Truck and Tank Lorry Owners Association and former Chhatra Dal leader.

Alongside Murad, Mahi Uddin Helal Nahid, son of ATM Abul Kashem of Patia municipality in Chittagong, has also been named as an accused, with arrest warrants issued against both.

Advocate Md Moniruzzaman, the plaintiff’s lawyer, said on May 24, Senior Judicial Magistrate Roksana Parvin of Sarishabari Magistrate Court had taken up the defamation case and issued summons against Murad and Mahi Uddin Helal. As neither appeared in court, showing disregard for the law, the court has now issued arrest warrants against them.

Topics:

Tarique RahmanBegum Khaleda ZiaDr Murad Hasan
Read More

BNP marks 47 years with a legacy of sacrifice, pride, nationalism

Tarique: Branches of conspiracy to derail election have begun to spread

Khaleda Zia inquires about Nur's health

Tarique: Every community can secure fundamental rights in fascism-free Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman condemns attack on Nur, calls for probe

Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare Hospital

Latest News

MCCI, Policy Exchange Bangladesh hold Investment Climate Roundtable

Hamas rejects reported plan for US takeover of Gaza

Expert care for your Toyota — every time

Bangladesh receives 2.42b remittances August

Reform commissions voice alarm over 'govt inaction'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x