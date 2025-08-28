Thursday, August 28, 2025

SC to hear plea against Warrant of Precedence judgment Nov 4

In 2006, Md Ataur Rahman, former secretary general of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, filed a writ claiming the 1986 warrant ignored judicial dignity

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 06:47 PM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday fixed November 4 for hearing an appeal filed against its earlier judgment on the Warrant of Precedence, which determines the rank order and state protocol of government officials and other dignitaries.

A six-member Appellate Division bench headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order after granting a leave while holding hearing on a petition seeking a review of the apex court judgment on Warrant of Precedence.

Barrister Salah Uddin Dolon appeared for the cabinet secretary, while Barrister Nihad Kabir and Advocate Probir Niogi represented the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, which filed the review plea. 

Senior Advocate Ahsanul Karim represented the deputy and assistant attorney generals, and Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal participated as an intervener.

Md Ataur Rahman, former secretary general of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, filed a writ petition in 2006 challenging the legality of the Warrant of Precedence. 

The petition alleged that the Cabinet Division had framed the existing warrant in 1986 arbitrarily, without properly evaluating the dignity and status of judicial officials.

The High Court, on February 4, 2010, declared the 1986 Warrant illegal and invalid, issuing eight directives in this regard. 

The state appealed the judgment in 2011, and the Appellate Division pronounced its verdict on January 11, 2015, making corrections to some of the eight directives and issuing three directions instead.

Following this, the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association filed a review plea against the Appellate Division's judgment. Later, deputy and assistant attorneys general also became parties to the case.

Topics:

Bangladesh Supreme Court
