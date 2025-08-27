ICT prosecution opens statement in Abu Sayed killing case

The prosecution at the International Crimes Tribunal-2 (ICT-2) on Wednesday placed its opening statement in a crimes against humanity case over the killing of Begum Rokeya University (BRU) student Abu Sayed during the July-August Mass Uprising of 2024.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam delivered the statement, demanding justice over the brutal killing that shocked the entire nation. Following his statement, the prosecution screened two video clips showing how Abu Sayed was shot from close range by policemen.

Martyr Abu Sayed's father, Makbul Hossain, who was present in the courtroom, was seen wiping his tears during the hearing.

At the end of the day's proceedings, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the three-member ICT-2 panel, adjourned the hearing till Thursday, when the tribunal is scheduled to begin recording witness testimonies.

Six of the 30 accused, who have so far been arrested, were produced before the court on Wednesday. They are former BRU proctor Shariful Islam, former assistant registrar Rafiul Hasan Russel, former staffer Md Anwar Pervej, former assistant sub-inspector of police Amir Hossain, former constable Sujan Chandra Roy, and former general secretary of the then-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) BRU unit, Imran Chowdhury Akash.

The tribunal on August 6 framed charges against all 30 accused. Wednesday was fixed for placing the opening statement.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam had pressed for framing of charges on July 30, while a day earlier, defence counsels submitted discharge petitions for three of the detained accused.

Advocate Azizur Rahman Dulu represented Sujan Chandra Roy, Advocate Aminul Gani Titu appeared for Shariful Islam, and Advocate Salauddin Regan stood for Imran Chowdhury Akash.

Earlier, on July 22, the tribunal appointed six state defence counsels to represent the fugitive accused to conduct the trial in absentia.

On June 30, ICT-2 issued arrest warrants against 26 fugitives, including former BRU vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Hasibur Rashid, following acceptance of formal charges submitted by the prosecution.

The investigation agency submitted its report on June 24, accusing 30 individuals, including the former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

Earlier, on June 15, the first tribunal gave the prosecution a one-month deadline to file the investigation report. Subsequently, the investigation agency interrogated four arrestees—Amir Hossain and Sujan Chandra Roy on June 18, and Shariful Islam and Imran Chowdhury Akash on June 19.

The tribunal formally showed the four accused arrested in the case on April 9.

According to the prosecution, on July 16, 2024, just before Abu Sayed's killing, then-proctor Shariful Islam, along with BCL activists, forcibly removed students from the BRU campus. During the incident, two policemen shot Sayed at close range.

The martyr's family lodged a complaint on January 13, 2025, accusing 25 individuals in connection with the killing.