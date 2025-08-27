Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Anisul, Qamrul, Salman, 2 others shown arrested in uprising killing cases

The other two are former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former home secretary Jahangir Alam

File Image: Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 01:56 PM

A Dhaka court on Wednesday showed five people, including former ministers Anisul Huq and Qamrul Islam, and former adviser to the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman F Rahman, arrested in three separate cases filed over murders committed during the July 2024 Mass Uprising.

The other two are former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former home secretary Jahangir Alam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ariful Islam passed the orders as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to show them arrested in the cases.

Of them, Anisul, Salman, and Palak were shown arrested in the Russel Miah murder case, while Jahangir Alam was shown arrested in the Imran Hasan murder case. Advocate Qamrul Islam was shown to be arrested in the case lodged over the killing of Mehedi Hasan Pantho.

All three cases were filed with Jatrabari Police Station.

Topics:

Dhaka court
Read More

BB reserve heist: Probe report to be submitted on Sept 29

Ex-EC secretary Helal Uddin shown arrested in polls manipulation case

5 to die, 4 sentenced to jail unto death for Dr Nitai murder

Bail denied for Khairul Haque in murder case

BNP leader Anee acquitted in ACC case

Actor Apu Biswas secures bail in attempted murder case

Latest News

49th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam being observed

Messi will be game-day decision for Miami in Leagues Cup semis

Appellate Division allows appeal on caretaker government verdict, hearing set for Oct 21

Bangladeshis are battling dengue, chikungunya, and influenza

Schoolboy killed, 2 injured in Meherpur motorbike crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x