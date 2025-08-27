Anisul, Qamrul, Salman, 2 others shown arrested in uprising killing cases

A Dhaka court on Wednesday showed five people, including former ministers Anisul Huq and Qamrul Islam, and former adviser to the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman F Rahman, arrested in three separate cases filed over murders committed during the July 2024 Mass Uprising.

The other two are former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former home secretary Jahangir Alam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ariful Islam passed the orders as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to show them arrested in the cases.

Of them, Anisul, Salman, and Palak were shown arrested in the Russel Miah murder case, while Jahangir Alam was shown arrested in the Imran Hasan murder case. Advocate Qamrul Islam was shown to be arrested in the case lodged over the killing of Mehedi Hasan Pantho.

All three cases were filed with Jatrabari Police Station.