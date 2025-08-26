Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BB reserve heist: Probe report to be submitted on Sept 29

Earlier in 2016, unidentified hackers stole $101 million from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

File image of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 01:35 PM

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set September 29 for the submission of a probe report in the case lodged over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016. 
 
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jakir Hossain set a new date after the investigation agency, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), failed to submit the report on Tuesday. 
 
According to the case documents, unidentified hackers stole $101 million from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in the Philippines, and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.
 
However, the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers.

Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel police station on March 15, 2016.

Topics:

Dhaka courtCriminal Investigation Department (CID)Bangladesh Bank (BB)
Read More

Bangladesh Bank governor stresses teacher competence for national prosperity at EWU event

Remittance inflow rises by 7.4% till August 20

Forex reserves at US$30.85b

Ex-EC secretary Helal Uddin shown arrested in polls manipulation case

5 to die, 4 sentenced to jail unto death for Dr Nitai murder

Forex reserves cross $30b mark

Latest News

Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant shut for 2.5 months

Dhaka seeks US action after incident on New York consulate

Truck hits Army vehicle in Rajshahi, 10 injured

Switzerland reaffirms support for Bangladesh in resolving Rohingya crisis

Govt to sell rice, flour at subsidized rates in all upazilas from Sept 1

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x