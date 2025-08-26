BB reserve heist: Probe report to be submitted on Sept 29

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set September 29 for the submission of a probe report in the case lodged over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.



Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jakir Hossain set a new date after the investigation agency, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), failed to submit the report on Tuesday.



According to the case documents, unidentified hackers stole $101 million from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in the Philippines, and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.



However, the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers.

Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel police station on March 15, 2016.