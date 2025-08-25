Ophthalmologist testifies at ICT, recounts horrific uprising ordeal

An ophthalmologist at the National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital (Nioh) on Monday testified at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1, narrating the horrific ordeals she witnessed during the July-August 2024 uprising.

The testimony was given in the case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Nioh Assistant Professor Dr Zakia Sultana Neela, who provided treatment to victims with severe eye injuries, said they started receiving uprising patients on July 17, 2024, and provided treatment to five people with injuries cause by metallic pellets and bullet, on the first day.

"July 18 was a blood-soaked day. Around 100 patients were admitted to the hospital that day, while treatment was provided to more than a hundred others. At noon, when I came in front of the emergency ward, I witnessed a horrific scene. Among the more than a hundred patients aged between 14 and 25, many were holding one eye, some clutching both eyes streaming with blood. Their faces were drenched in blood and distorted in agony," she said at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1.

The young doctor further said she and her colleagues conducted surgeries on 10 operation theatre tables, till 9pm on July 18, 2024. They faced almost same situation the next day. Most of the patients we received were injured by metallic pellets, while some had bullet wounds, Neela said.

"The nature of the injuries included corneal perforations in some, ruptures in the sclera (the white part of the eye) in others and in certain cases, completely ruptured eyeballs," she added.

In her testimony, the doctor stated that during August 4, 5, and 6, 2024, the hospital received a large number of patients.

"Among the patients provided treatment at the hospital, 493 patients had permanently lost vision in one eye, 11 patients had permanently lost vision in both eyes, 28 patients were suffering from severe visual impairment in both eyes, and 47 patients were suffering from severe visual impairment in one eye," Dr Zakia Sultana Neela added.

Recounting the fear of law enforcing agency men among the patients, the witness said most of the victims used their nickname or pseudonym for getting admitted in the hospital, in fear of getting arrested.

Dr Neela said for security reasons or as a precautionary measure, patients often gave incorrect mobile numbers and ID card numbers.

The tribunal on July 10 indicted the three accused for their roles in crimes against humanity committed during the July-August 2024 uprising.

Earlier on June 17, ICT-1 published notices in two national dailies asking Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender by June 24.

"As per Rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment) 2025, they are ordered to surrender at this tribunal on June 24, 2025. Otherwise, the trial will proceed in absentia under Section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973," the notice said.

The tribunal on June 16 directed the authorities to issue the notices after taking cognizance of the formal charges filed on June 1.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam informed the court that Hasina and Kamal were absconding, with intelligence reports suggesting they were in India.

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity and mass killings against Hasina, Kamal, and Abdullah Al-Mamun, following the probe report filed by the ICT investigation agency on May 12.